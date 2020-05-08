The house of Zooey Deschanel in Los Angeles

The actress Zooey Deschanel it is waiting for the arrival of their first child for the summer, and one of the decisions of the first-time mom has been to sell his mansion in Los Angeles, a house infused with the personal style of the singer.

The protagonist of the series ‘New Girl’ put to the sale of your house more than a half-acre to $ 2.1 million.

The mansion account with three bedrooms and three and a half baths, plus the kitchen is newly remodeled with a style very Deschanel in combination with one of your favorite brands Tommy Hilfiger, with which he has collaborated.

In addition to the home main property built in 1933, includes a small guest house that forms part of the extensive garden.

It is not yet known if the actress decided to sell it for moving in with her fiance, Jacob Pechenik, or if the couple plan to buy a house to live together.

With information of Realtor.

More real estate information and celebrities in:

www.viveusa.mx

You may also like

Purchase the home of the fashionista Sarah Jessica Parker

Kylie Jenner buys a house for 2.7 million