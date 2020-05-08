The increase in the retirement age can be a reality, says the Secretary of the Treasury

October

10, 2019



The holder of the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Arturo Herrera Gutierrez, said that increase the age for retirement should be a decision taken between the government, enterprises and workers.

He also pointed out that the SHCP has worked to decrease the commissions on the issue of pensions what that’s going to increase to 100 billion pesos more to the workers. In addition, he mentioned that changing the regulation for the pension funds have a system of investment more suitable.

So that the workers can enjoy decent pensionsaccording to the owner, you need to contribute more during the period of work, and that you can be saving more, whichever is greater, but on a voluntary basis or even by an increase in the retirement age if for some reason it gets to give.

“We’re not going to get to a solution on that (to increase the age of retirement) if you do not build among all, that means that we’re going to have to work with the pension funds, the workers and business organizations, and that will be part of the agenda that we will be discussing in the next year, year and a half,” he said.

With information from Forbes.