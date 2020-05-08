The look of Zooey Deschanel in `New Girl

“New Girl”, the series that began in 2011 and is currently pursuing his third season, is a success, and that is due in large part to the participation of Zooey Deschanel as the main character. An actress who has been known to bring his own personality `quirky to the screen and this has made thousands of fans. `Adorkableit is the word that americans use to describe it: a mix of adorable with a little bit of a nerd.

But it is not only his personality that draws attention, but also their manner of dress in the series, which by the way is very similar to how she dresses in her day-to-day.

The basic Jess -your character in the series – are always in shorts and skirts in cut To above the knee. As to the shorts, they are almost always black or denim, while with skirts experience a bit more: patterned polka dot, and a variety of textures and materials. The inspiration is totally retro: I usually use cuts to the waist and never at the hip.

The series is in its third season.

(Getty Images)



Blouses light, with very feminine details such as collars Peter Pan or bows complete the look. Knitted sweaters in bright colors or stripes are other favorites, and can not miss the dresses, which for the body type of Zooey you are spectacular. The red is the key colour -not for nothing thus appears dressed at the input of the series – although we’ve seen him in a whole range of tones.