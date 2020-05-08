The members of This is Us held a virtual meeting

This is Us it is a series that had its premiere on 20 September 2016, and its plot is centered on the family life and connections of people who share the same birthday.

The television project has been awarded on numerous occasions as, for example, the award for Best Television Series Drama at the Golden Globe Awards.

In the last few days, some of the members of this program have decided to get involved in the fight against the coronavirus.

Between them, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, who worked together with Frontline Foods to feed the staff of various hospital institutions.

The stars of the american tv show they met through the platform Zoom for this cause, and we could be witness to a fun moment between them.

Who uploaded a photograph of a reunion of the members of the drama created by Dan Fogelmanwas Mandy Moore by dedicating some beautiful words to his companions. I miss my family very much Pearson and see these faces really encouraged me”.

Undoubtedly the meeting of the cast of This is Us woke up to the excitement of its fans, but it was also gratifying to know that we are united and working for a good reason.