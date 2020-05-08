The neglect of Meadow, the daughter of Paul Walker, with his transparent t-shirt in your image, dedicated to Kaia Gerber

The young Meadow Walker had to face the death of his father, Paul Walker, when he was still a teenager. Since his death, in a traffic accident in 2013, young has been focused on maintaining his legacy through a foundation that bears the name of the actor.

In addition, the Meadow works as a model, so that share countless hours with other companions of professiontherefore it is not surprising that some of his best friends, also assigned to the gateway.

Such is the case of Kaia Gerberthe daughter of the famous Cindy Crawford, who is one of the young talents most in demand at this time by the world of fashion. Kaia Gerber, and Meadow Walker appear to be intimate friends, and do not lose occasion in repeating to each other their photos on Instagram.

Now Meadow Walker has wanted to spend your last posting directly to Kaia, who surprised asked: “what Is it to me??”. The response of Meadow shows how well you lead: “The love of my life”. The image, which you can see in the video above, corresponds to a suggestive posed in which his followers have praised the beauty of the Meadow.

