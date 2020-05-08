The new series of humor of Steve Carell already has a trailer and will come to Netflix this month | Entertainment

The premiere of the new comedy from Steve Carell on Netflix is just around the corner. So you can take a first glance, the platform has today published the first trailer from Space Force, the new series of humor of the creators of the Office that you’ll be able to see within a few weeks.

At the beginning of the year we recommend some new releases from Netflix this 2020 that had to keep track of, and Space Force is one of them. If you like the series of comedy and I love The Office, it is one of the shows more interesting that they are going to get to the screen of your tv this year.

Up to the time we had only been able to see some photographs, but now Netflix has shared the first trailer from Space Force. I leave you below:

The new series of humor Netflix it follows the style of the comedies of office of the type of The Office, but on this occasion focused on a different scenario: the team in charge of launching the Space Force, the new division of the Armed Forces with which the united States wants to militarize space.

The protagonist is Mark Naird (Steve Carell), a general of the Air Force who will be entrusted with the task of constituting the new branch of the u.s. military. Along with a team of scientists, will face a number of constraints to find ways of bringing back the americans to the Moon and dominate space.



The series comes to us from the hand of Greg Daniels, creator of The Officewith the collaboration of the own Carell, and a distribution of height in which we find John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Noah Emmerich, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, and Tawny Newsome.

Netflix released Space Force in just a few weeks: you’ll be able to enjoy this series fun the next 29 may. If you do not want that you skip the date, go on this link and click on the button to Remind me of for the platform to notify you of the premiere.