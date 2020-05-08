The positive for doping was the most difficult moment of my life

Perhaps Maria Sharapova withdrew a couple of years ago when he was suspended for doping. At that time there is no more version top of the Russian tennis player, and on his return nothing was the same, on the contrary, was to fight in a battle against herself that unfortunately could not overcome.

“Masha”, former world number one acknowledged that testing positive for Meldonium was “a very complex situation that I managed to overcome very humble way. It has been one of the most difficult moments not only of my career but of my life.

In spite of everything I decided not to come down, recognize my mistake and fight back in the best way possible, simply for the love of this sport” “I Am proud to have returned and have given the best of myself, even though the results in these last few years have not been accompanied by much”, explained the winner of four Grand Slams.

Maria Sharapova left a large footprint in the “white sport”, transcending beyond one’s own discipline, but in the end you ended up paying dearly for the error that caused the doping and subsequent suspension of the professional circuit.