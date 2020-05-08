The reason that Noah Cyrus ran off stage and left the show half

Noah Cyrus has left her fans more than worried. During this weekend, the sister of Miley Cyrus he played at the Corona Capital Festival, but his concert was interrupted suddenly by a circumstance unknown until now. And is that Noah had to go out running the scenarioleaving a song half way, and did not return. Now he has explained the reason why she had to flee suddenly.

And is that the facts left impacted to all attendees at this festival, held in Mexico, that they did not understand because Noah Cyrus had gone running around the stage, without saying anything, and leaving an issue to average.









Noah Cyrus

(Instagram)









Yesterday, the singer refused to give explanations of what happened and clarify the reasons why she was forced to run away towards the backstage area. “I had to go running off to throw up before my last song. I’m sorry for not having been able to finish my repertoire, but many thanks to the Corona Capital Festival. Guys, you did a lot of noise,” wrote Noah on Instagram.

The text was accompanied by a photo in which we can see Noah Cyrus being tended to by the paramedics after you have returned. The singer is sitting in a chair, with your legs up a water bottle to the side and a mask of oxygen on the face.

Noah Cyrus

(Instagram)



















Fans of Noah Cyrus have understood perfectly the reasons why he had to abruptly leave the stage, and you have desired that you have a speedy recovery.







