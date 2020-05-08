The return of Sasha Banks to the top of WWE will have to wait

Sasha Banks, a winning cream

We all knew that Sasha Banks was a winner from his days in NXT.

In the yellow mark left fighting that are already history of the Wrestling female as their famous defeat against Bayley in his farewell to NXT.

Banks went up to the main roster to succeed, cost what it might, and accompanied by two great fighters as they were, Tamina and Naomi.

Very soon, he became the greatest talent of the Team BAD and his career took off. Opportunities headlines, world championships, rivalries unforgettable against fighters of the stature of Charlotte Flair or Alexa Bliss…

The Boss went along with Flair the first woman to participate in a Hell in a Cell match, he participated in the first Royal Rumble female, in the first Elimination Chamber…

A long list of successes in the past year was spotted when one year ago came the news that Sasha would be away temporarily from the quadrilaterals after the defeat at The Ilconics at Wrestlemania.

The winners don’t like to lose, Sasha Banks is the living example of this, so his relationship with WWE is cooled.

A return that promised much… but it was nothing

At the end of August, Banks decided to return to attack Natalya and wrecking Becky Lynch. The creative decided to come back as heel it was the best thing for her.

The problem is that eight months later, his character has not changed anything. Remains the escudera Bayley and not even at Wrestlemania broke this alliance.

Last night he suffered before Tamina defeat, painful as it was before the fighter most long-lived of the company, someone who Sasha should win, bearing in mind that account with wins clean against rivals like Nia Jax or Charlotte Flair.

The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection continues to dominate on SmackDown, at least until Money in the Bank. We will see if finally we will see how this alliance is broken and the race of Banks resumed his course winner or, on the contrary remains in his secondary role…

