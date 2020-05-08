The series Stumptown will be better or worse but it has the best music

A type of sturdy is the wheel while the airbag will tantea about the coffee that you are taking. “What is Ethiopia?”, he says trying to guess by the taste. “No, of Kenya”, he replied. On the radio, suddenly, it sounds Sweet Caroline of Neil Diamond. As it is damaged, there is no way to change the station or turn off that thing. Their bodies do the same thing made by the protagonists of the movie Beautiful Girls: start to sing the song because it is a classic of those that are sticking to you. Are there singing Sweet Caroline when I finally Cobie Smulders (How I met your mother) out of the trunk where he was kidnapped and gives them a beating from the back seat, and while they have an accident with the car. It will be better or worse (which is better than worse), but with this boot Stumptown it makes clear one thing: it has the best music.









It is one of the premieres of the season HBO Spain. No one expect a drama of cable such that you are uncomfortable in every episode because it’s an acquisition of a channel in open, ABC, the same that issues Grey’s anatomy, Modern family or The Rookie. This is not bad by definition, mind you, because he lies that says that Meredith Grey is not entertaining and has had seasons inspired by or that Modern family it is one of the great comedies of our time. What it offers Stumptown, so we understand, it is a Jessica Jones in so gentle a woman to take up arms, functional and of a good heart it solves cases like a detective private (and without a license at least in the first two episodes aired).

Cobie Smulders is Dex Parisian, one of those people who eat breakfast a bloody mary while doing time for the first beers of the morning, that collects parking fines in its decadent vehicle and having trouble getting to the end of the month. Lives traumatized by their passage through Afghanistan, and especially by the death of the man of her life in that same war. Luckily at his side is his brother (Cole Sibus), a charming boy with Down syndrome, and a good friend (Jake Johnson), who ensure that you not derail you too much, that complies with minimum standards for life in society.









It is, therefore, a series of cases sympathetic you sneaks Neil Diamond as great songs of Blondie, The Clashthe Last Dance of Donna Summer or Brass in Pocket of Pretenders. Do through this series you’ll discover new music? No. Also you can discover new ways of approaching the television, or the series of cases. But screenwriter Jason Richman, who adapted the comic book of the same name by Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood, tap the appropriate key to that is a weekly entertainment and casual whose forty minutes flying by. Help Cobie Smulders out the actress perfect for the role and the dynamic with Cole Sibus and Jake Johnson work from minute one.















