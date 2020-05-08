The stars The Big Bang Theory will continue earning 10 million a year after the end thanks to reruns

MADRID, 6 Jan. (CulturaOcio) –

With the end of The Big Bang Theory each time closer, there will be those who think that, with the series finished, the actors would lead the lists of the highest paid television… Well, big mistake, it seems that, although the sitcom CBS is finished, the actors will get to earn ten million dollars a year, thanks to the reruns.

According to Metro, will be the actors Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco that will be able to obtain ten million dollars a year. The reason is that all three have actions of the CBS series, a 1% each. With which, the three actors will perceive the 1% of the total benefits that Warner Bros to achieve at the year with their replacementsreaching the incredible figure of ten million dollars.

Of course, when speaking of reruns, it refers to the transmission of the chapters already issued who, currently, are seen in several channels, both of the united States as the rest of the world and that are issued in replacement several times a day during the week. Without a doubt, andsto will cause the three to keep their positions among the actors of television’s best paideven with the series completed.

In addition, Galecki, Cuoco and Parsons, along with the rest of the lead actors, will continue to receive benefits, thanks to the royalties for the reruns of the series, which are independent emission rights that have the actors playing Leonard, Penny and Sheldon.

It is worth remembering that Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg decided to get off the salary to $ 900,000 per episode in the eleventh season for the actresses Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) and Me Bialik (Amy) they could increase his salary, going from 200,000 to $ 500,000 per episode. Despite that “slight descent wage”, the actors continued to lead the Forbes list of best paid television.

The twelfth and final season of The Big Bang Theory is being issued, being chapter 12 the that can be seen on January 10 on CBS. In may, the fiction will come to an end after having issued 249 chaptersbeing one of the sitcoms most beloved television present.