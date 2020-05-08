The tabs of Sofia Carson cost less than $150, and sold in Mexico!

Probably you can remember it more as Evie, in Descendants, or maybe you know her by her successful looks on the red carpet. Any way, Sofia Carson it is an icon of beauty that we love due to its impeccable classic style and, of course, to their tabs of impact!

Although I almost never see you with makeup styles very risky, Carson always has long eyelashes, bulky and with a natural curly that has already become a distinctive sign on it.

That’s why we took on the task of discovering the secrets to lengthen your eyelashes and in the end we found, to immerse ourselves in the many accounts of their makeup artists.

Karen Mitchell, who is in charge of make-up to Sofia two weeks ago, in the American Music Awards, 2019, answered a comment in which he reveals the false eyelashes you applied. They are nothing less than Demi Wispies from Ardell, which have a price of $138 pesos.

The good news is that not only sold in places of residence of celebrities, but that you can find the brand in stores distributed throughout Mexico as Sally Beauty, Chedrahui, or Amazon. It is perfect for our budget!

In addition, we also found one of the masks tabs he used his maquillista, Morgane Martini, for a photo session Sofia Carson in a mood very natural (and not red carpet as the previous one). What is it? It is Velvet Noir Mascara, Marc Jacobs, you can also get around the country, for $580 pesos.