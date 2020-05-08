“The young Sheldon” it will make a small tribute to “The Big Bang Theory” for its final

With the end of “The Big Bang Theory” very close to, the May 16 will be issued on the last episode; In “The young Sheldon”, the spin-off that chronicles the childhood years of the character of Jim Parsons, will be a tribute to “the series mother” in his second season, in which appear the version young the protagonists of the original fiction of CBS.

According to reports TV Line, “The young Sheldon” will do a tribute to the original fiction, because appear, Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj, Amy and Bernadette. Yes, will be their versions young the fans will see. Has been a representative of CBS, which has confirmed this curious crossover.

Precisely, the second season of ‘The young Sheldon’ is released on may 16just after the issuance of the last chapter of “The Big Bang Theory”that will be a special one-hour broadcast.

It is not clear how they will appear the versions child of the characters of Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Me Bialik and Melissa Rauch, what is sure is that it will be a a tribute that fans will adorein addition to creating a buzz, because they will be able to see how they were Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj, Amy and Bernadette when they were children.

Already in this final season “The Big Bang Theory”there was a crossover with “The young Sheldon”. The actor Iain Armitage made a cameo appearance special, appearing in a video tape that the Sheldon, played by Parsons saw it, and that served to lift the spirits. Andste 16 of may I will go to the final episode of the iconic sitcom of CBS.

