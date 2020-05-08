These directors of ‘The Mandalorian’ could continue to Taika Waititi films of ‘Star Wars’

Fans of Star Wars that came out of The Rise of Skywalker wondering what’s next for the saga have just received your answer. Lucasfilm recently announced that Taika Waititi would be making the leap to direct the end of season 1 of The Mandalorian to his own movie theatrical Star Wars.

Although Lucasfilm has not released many details, the recruitment of Waititi could reveal the plan of the study in the future. After so many problems behind the scenes with the directors, maybe the filmmakers are being promoted gradually from the shows of Star Wars on the side of the movies.

Such an approach allows executives to measure how well a director captures the universe, as well as the response of the fans. It is much easier, and more cost-effective, cast filmmakers in The Mandalorian to provide a film of $ 275 million. If that is the idea, here are the other directors of The Mandalorian that could be the following.

Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Taika Waititi from “The Mandalorian” | Jesse Grant / . for Disney

Producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are probably the following.

Taking a look at The Mandalorian Season 1, the creative minds more obvious to jump to the big screen are the ones above. Jon Favreau is the creator credited the series Disney +. Although it has not yet directed any episode of the program, wrote six of the eight episodes.

On the other hand, Favreau has proven himself to Disney, with big hits such as The Lion King, The Jungle Book and Iron Man. Favreau is now ready to make his debut as a director in the “galaxy far, far away” in The Mandalorian Season 2. So it seems inevitable that in front of a Star Wars movie.

In the same way, Dave Filoni has been constantly working on the franchise. As the creative force behind Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, Filoni seems ready to assume a greater leadership role in the future of the series. In addition, he directed the animated film 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Deborah Chow is already working on the program for Obi-Wan Disney +

As the first women to direct Star Wars in the living, Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas Howard are also strong contenders. By now, the first seems to be rooted in the side Disney + Star Wars. Chow will direct and act as executive producer on the upcoming limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Then, if you are offered the reins of a film, it won’t happen for a while.

And Howard still feels too little tested as a filmmaker to jump directly to a Star Wars movie. After all, his only credit as director of feature film is the documentary, Dads, 2019. Appropriately, his father, Oscar winner, Ron Howard, directed Lucasfilm”s Willow in 1988 and Only: A Star Wars Story in 2018. So Howard probably will follow in the footsteps of his father eventually.

Then there is Rick Famuyiwa. Like Chow and Filoni, he took on two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2. But your movie experience dates back to the dramatic comedy of 1999 The Wood. After the independent success of 2015 Dope, Warner Bros. even brought Famuyiwa to direct The Flash. He finally left the project. But now the loss of DC Extended Universe could be the gain of Star Wars.

Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez joined the season 2 “The Mandalorian”

Waititi may be the first filmmaker to move from The Mandalorian in a Star Wars movie. But it is unlikely to be the last. After all, Favreau is already a filmmaker of great success, and Famuyiwa feels at the peak of his own great franchise. Either of the two could be ready to make the jump to hyperspace film of Star Wars at any time.

But The Season of Mandalorian 2 presents even more challenging. In addition to the actor Carl Weather, which plays Greef Karga, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez are among those who assume the director’s chair. Reed recently directed the series Ant-Man to success. And Rodriguez has decades of beloved properties geek behind him, including Alita: Battle Angel, 2019.

With such talent of renowned coming to The Mandalorian, Disney and Lucasfilm could have the program do much more to drive subscriptions of Disney +. If the film Waititi is a success, fans can probably expect that Lucasfilm will continue promoting internally. What all this means for all the other Star Wars films in development, however, is an unknown.