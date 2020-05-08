This has been the set of ‘Jurassic World 3’ abandoned for the coronavirus

The pandemic of COVID-19 has brought the entertainment industry to a state of paralysis without precedent, since many projects that were in development or in production have been forced to close.

Multiple blockbuster movies have been among that list, and the new photos show an effect of macabre that. The new photos posted by The Daily Mail have become viral recently, in them we see the scenarios huge that were being built for the version in the actual action of The Little Mermaid and, above all, of Jurassic World: Dominion.

The photos, which you can see below, shows the sets of mass deconstructed and, in the case of Dominion many parts of the blue screen devoted to the chroma neglected and left to their fate.

The Little Mermaid will be starring Halle Bailey as the princess redhead and underwater Disney, with a cast that also includes Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Javier Bardem.

While, the third part of Jurassic World is going to be dirgida by Colin Trevorrow and his cast as usual led by Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

In this third part the effects that caused the dinosaurs have been play freely roam around the world for a few years after the events of the second film.