This is how Facebook empowers the entrepreneurs of Mexico

November

26, 2019



5 min read

The opinions expressed by the contributors of Entrepreneur are personal to you.





In Facebook they are convinced that help to acquire and develop digital skills among entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (smes) will result in growth for Mexico. It is for this reason that, for the second consecutive year carried out his program Drives with Facebook.

“The intention is to make it more digestible learning and training tools for entrepreneurs to know how to take advantage of the tools and the technology to continue to grow their businesses”, he explained in an interview Zhaira Franco, manager of Economic Impact for Latin america of Facebook.

“Our mission is to give people the power to create community and to present them to the world”, reiterated the directive to comment that some of the entrepreneurs who have received training have found new markets and are starting to sell their products outside of Mexico.

“This training programme in conjunction with the recognition program, as it is the Award Entrepreneur Mexico powered by Facebook it is one of the most transformative ways we can help you to have a more competitive country,” insisted the directive.

The training of trainers Drives with Facebook are totally free and focus on helping entrepreneurs to make better use of the platforms of Facebook (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp) and its tools.

Drives with Facebook is the umbrella of other programs such as Facebook Blueprintthe platform that you free training to learn how to use all the tools of this social network; Learn with Facebookis a platform of free courses, created by the hand of the Tec of Monterrey and Dev.f, focused on professional development; and Jobs in Facebook (built in Groups), that help those who are in search of employment or in recruitment phase.

During 2019 propel with Facebook trained more than 35,500 people of 21 cities of 15 states of the country. More than 40 cases of success were presented during these events and shared their story with attendees. These numbers, added to those of 2018 –when he started the program — for a total of 56,500 people impacted and visit at least once to all the cities of the country.

Empowering women

Facebook is aware that there are still gaps that must be shortened and that it is necessary to give a boost to women. In this sense, it highlights She makes history, its agenda and female empowerment through entrepreneurship.

To date, they have 11,000 women have been trained under this programme which covers awareness-raising, training and celebration. Franco says that, “when women have a presence in the economy of the communities improve.” In addition, a successful case is an example for a woman to say “if they can do it, I also”, which causes a domino effect.

She makes history account also with allies such as Victoria 147who provide training in the area of entrepreneurship, psychology, finance, business, among others.

With efforts like that you propel with Facebook is demonstrated that it is possible to get it to work the triple helix of the venture, says Zhaira Franco recognizing that this type of training will only be achieved with partnerships.

In 2019, a total of 102 authorities attended the event, among them, five governors, and today there are 39 associations, of which 24 joined the project this year.

Last year Facebook carried out a research together with the Institute’s failure that highlighted the failure and the lack of digital skills is related. “The world is mobile and it is not something that is in fashion, the future is now and we have seen that the tools we currently have availability so that you are making is that an sme has a presence in places that would not have been”.

“Thanks to technology and the digital tools, an sme can be as big as you want, according to the desire I have to work and continue to grow”. Zhaira Franco.

For 2020, the goal is to get the best results. For now, Facebook will analyze what has been achieved. “We have to look forward to where we’re going to carry the program. We have had much better results than last year. The commitment is to continue investing and supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem with defined actions and concrete”.