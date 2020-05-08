This is the grand finale of The Big Bang Theory (with SPOILERS)

The series The Big Bang Theory comes to an end with a chapter double full of surprises and great moments.

It is always hard to say goodbye to a television series, but if you have a great end as The Big Bang Theoryat least it is a little easier. We are now going to narrate what happens to the gang formed by Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Amy (Me Bialik), Howard (Simon Helberg), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar).

The first thing that I had to solve the end of The Big Bang Theory is if Sheldon and Amy win or not the Nobel Prize. In this season we have been able to verify as established the theory of the superasimetría, then the finished, published, and chose the most important award for Science. The answer is: ¡¡¡Earn the preface Noble!!! After an amusing scene waiting for the long-awaited call, they receive the big news.

After the confirmation that they have won, gets the fame and how they fit in very different ways. As a lot of people want to congratulate Sheldon this scares him a lot and he looks harassed by the press and the rest of the scientists of his environment. While Amy you realize how messy that is always going to be seen in different publications and Raj he says that will give a change of style (hairstyle, clothes, makeup, etc…).

Sheldon is burdened by how things have changed.

He was not conscious that when you carry out your dream of all life, everything would be so different. To see the new Amy with another aspect, Sheldon is up running to disapprove of a new change in your life. But Leonard what for in the corridor, telling him that he has been too indiscriminate, in that moment, opens the elevator is arranged. Something that makes you go crazy Sheldon and shouts: “This is a nightmare!”.

Penny and Sheldon go to The Cheesecake Factory and then we discovered the next strong point of the end of The Big Bang Theory. ¡¡¡Penny is pregnant!!! Something that has been mentioned a lot and it seemed that was not going to arrive. But in the end you will have a child with her husband Leonard.

When traveling to Stockholm, we discover the truth and Sheldon it doesn’t react well and that upset a lot of the rest of the friends.

They will go marching in and leaving alone him and Amy. But the gang thinks better and don’t come home, because they know how important this time and they are not going to abandon them. When we got to the ceremony skips another surprise ¡¡¡Raj is coming out with Sarah Michelle Gellar!!! The actress who starred in the series Buffy vampire slayer.

The discourse of Amy with the prize Nobel it is brief, then Sheldon you decide to change yours that was long and mentioned all those who had been told in his life that he would get. Instead, he begins to appoint his friends and even called Howard “astronaut”. When the action reaches them to Leonard and Penny calls them his best friends in the world and tells them that their children will be good looking and ready. In a clear reference to the first episode of the first season. Since it is a phrase that says Leonard to Sheldon the first time we saw Penny when she moved into the house across the street.

The Big Bang Theory ends with all the friends gathered together eating dinner in the apartment as I always like to do. Then sounds the song which has accompanied the series all these years, but the version is much more slow and melodious.