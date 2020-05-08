This is the lavish mansion of Serena Williams, where it passes quarantine with his family

The tour of tennis is stopped for an indefinite period due to the pandemic of coronavirus. Accordingly, the tennis stars are confined in their homes and spend a nice time with your family. The former world no. 1 Serena Williams also loves to spend time with his family.

Williams is excessively active in social networks during the quarantine period. The legend american has posted several videos of her playing with the Olympia, cooking food with his daughter and playing tennis on the lawn against herself.

Casa Serena Williams in Palm Beach Garden, Florida Subsequently, their fans were amazed with your fabulous home while they were watching their videos. Williams is spending time with her husband Alexis Ohanian and his daughter Olympia in his impressive mansion in Palm Beach Garden in Florida.

The house of luxury of Serene, which is a co-owner with her sister Venus Williams, has a size of 7,323 square feet. The house has a roof with clay tile, and the property also includes a swimming pool with a cabana and a tennis court.

According to reports, Williams has been the owner of the property for more than two decades. She bought the property in 1998 for $ 525,000. Then built improvements in the luxurious house during the following two years.

Serena Williams is one of the athletes best paid in the world. She has earned more than $ 92 million in awards during his professional career tennis for 25 years until now. Last year, he won $ 4.3 million in prizes.

In addition, other $ 25 million come from the support of sponsors like Nike, JP Morgan and Gatorade, reported Forbes. Williams became the first athlete to reach the annual list of Forbes of the richest women made themselves in the world.

It has investments in more than 30 new businesses through Serena Ventures and has an estimated fortune of $ 225 million. Serena certainly has learned how to invest better than Alexis Ohanian .