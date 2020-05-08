This was the house chosen by Kylie Jenner, for a vacation in the Bahamas. It costs 10 billion euros for the night of the World

For the holidays the latest from Kylie Jenner went on a trip to the Bahamas with a friend as Stassie Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly, Victoria Villarroel, Sofia Villarroel and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and, of course, to his daughter, Stormi. Instead of staying in a hotel, Has chosen a house to meet his friends.

Located on the edge of the sea, in Harbour Island, the Bahamas, the Rosalita (the name of the property that has 6 bedrooms and can accommodate up to 12 guests, as well as a large outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a barbecue area, a terrace, a bar and sun loungers and parasols. At the moment it is available on Airbnb, and the price per night is around 10 million euros.