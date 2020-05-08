Tik Tok: female wrestlers WWE Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville share training session pe Wrestlemania | VIDEO | Sports

The wrestling will live a week of infarction, as this Saturday and Sunday will take place the event of WWE WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center in Orlando behind closed doors by the coronavirus. The women’s division wants to provide a show of luxury and show Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

The famous couple of SmackDown is very active on social networks and constantly share fun videos. This time, the two superstars released pictures on Tik Tok on a unique training routine and urged his fans to try in these times of quarantine.

Remember that the WrestleMania this year had to be changed in location because the coronavirus significant progress has been made in the united States, a country that currently has more than 32 000 cases of affected and, in the face of impending suspension, the WWE decided to do this in your ‘base of operations’.

For the time being, or Mandy or Sonya are scheduled to be in the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, although there may be any surprises in the last week before the event PPV. the ‘Golden Goddess’ has been involved in a story with Otis and Dolph Ziggler, and all this could trigger a break his partner.

With respect to the images of their exercises, this is not the first time you both posted these practices, as Mandy Rose it is fisiculturista professional and has appeared in various magazines related to the world of fitness, it even has an application where he teaches a series of routine training.