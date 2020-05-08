Venus Williams congratulates Will Smith for the interpretation of his father

The former is Not. 1 in the world Venus Williams spoke about the biopic that is being made about the life of her father, Richard Williams, in an interview with Access Hollywood. The film is called King Richard, and is starred by Will Smith as his father Richard, and is scheduled for release in November (although that may change according to the current situation).

Venus, seven times champion of singles of a Grand Slam, says: “I Love Will Smith, but I think if you ask anybody in this world, love it, so I’m really excited that he interpreted the role and the young actresses who are playing the roles not only of Serena and I, but our entire family.

Is a family history, and I think that, at this time, we are giving account of how the family, the friends, the things that are most important in life are really becoming more important: we all want to stay healthy.

This story is about a family and how it came about that family together. It is really interesting to look back and remember some moments. We laugh, we cry … and makes you think, makes you appreciate, you get up.

Will what you are doing. Really took the role and made a research about my father that I even forgot. I’m really proud of the justice that will make my father and his legacy “

Speaking of the young stars, Saniyya Sydney and Demi Singleton, who play the Williams sisters in the movie, Venus says:” we Had the opportunity to meet with them and Serena and I were joking, laughing with them …

as if they were the true Venus and Serena to warn them, like, ‘don’t do this at this time of your life!’ We had so much fun with them, ” Williams also spoke about the training virtual that has been doing online during the period of confinement, where he is joined by special guests, like her sister Serena and mother Oracene.

“I’ve been doing workouts from Monday to Friday, as a break for lunch – 12 noon in my account of Instagram in vivo. It has been an amazing experience. The response has been excellent.

Keeping people motivated is part of being able to be healthy and develop those endorphins healthy; make people get up and move during the middle of the day; and to help people to have hope and to keep active, stay healthy and overcome this together”