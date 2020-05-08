Venus Williams misses his sisters; they want the national day of the brother

The former world champion’s number one and seven times champion of singles of a Grand Slam, Venus Williams, says that he misses his sisters during the current period of quarantine. Williams published a message in your account Instagram in which he said: “I miss my sisters.

It is only a day late, but I wish #nationalsiblingday @serenawilliams @lyndrea_imani @ ladyisha01″ in Addition to Serena Williams, Venus also has two step-sisters Lyndrea and Isha Price, who have often been seen in the stands during his tennis matches.

Venus has been a number of the WTA on three separate occasions, for a total of 11 weeks and became the first african-american woman to do so in the Open Era, and the second since Althea Gibson. Has reached 16 Grand Slam finals, most recently at Wimbledon in 2017, winning seven of them.

He has also won 14 doubles titles of Grand Slam, all with Serena Williams; the pair is undefeated in the doubles final of a Grand Slam. She also has two titles in mixed doubles.

Williams also won four olympic gold medals, one in singles and three in women’s doubles, along with a silver medal in mixed doubles, empatanda with Kathleen McKane Godfree for the most amount of olympic medals won by a tennis player male or female.

Is the only player to have won a medal in four Olympic Games.