Vince McMahon, the driving force of Otis

Back in February, the Wrestling Observer considered that Otis could be the new Hulk Hogan WWE, based on the huge support that this gladiator was receiving on the part of the respectable. Trial somewhat hyperbolic, as the comparisons look hideous between generations is very different, although has been talk that Vince McMahon saw with very good eyes the history that the member of Heavy Machinery starred with Mandy Rose, Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville (written by the screenwriter Andrea Listenberg, farewell during the “black Wednesday”). The own Rose what had the last month in an interview.

“Otis was always present in NXT and published photos of me and spoke of how much he liked it. He did it in a way that is cute, not creepy. Then I got to thinking that it would be great if this became a story, especially once that Otis was admitted to WrestleMania. In fact, I went to Vince McMahon and I proposed the idea and the loved it”.

For his part, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Mr. McMahon “loves” to Heavy Machinery, although it should be specified that in particular, your bet is now focused on Otis, as reported by Dave Meltzer under the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer.

“Much, perhaps most of all related with Otis, comes from Vince McMahon, who likes the character“.

► How far will the support of Vince McMahon for Otis?

Money in the Bank 2020 will take place on Sunday, and Otis is part of the combat men of stairs, whose winner could be crowned world champion in the future. Although leaving Otis with the briefcase under the arm, this what canjearía by an unexpected sceptre, according to his statements to Digital Spy.