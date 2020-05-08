VV.AA – IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING [2020] | Videoclip | Actualidad

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe we have posted a new video of her moving duet If The World Was Ending to support the organization international medical humanitarian Doctors without Borders in his global response to COVID-19.

The song, written by JP and Julia after the devastating earthquakes in Los Angeles the last July, has again become relevant due to the current global pandemic and the powerful message conveyed by the hit, that Is why both artists and their fans have identified with him.

The video features a great variety of international artists, among which are Alessia Face, H. E. R., Keith Urban, Niall Horan, Jason Derulo, Kesha, Zara Larsson, Kelsea Ballerini, The Rose, Anthony Ramos, Pink Sweat$, Jordan Davis, Sasha Sloan, Anne-Marie, Noah Cyrus, Lindsey Stirling, Fletcher, Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors), Maeta, Florida Georgia Line or Sam Smith. In this clip also works FINNEAS, who is also the producer of the song. The note in our language, for its part, the put Latin american artists Evaluna Montaner, Camilo and Mau and Rickyto interpret a small snippet of the song in Spanish.

“We are very grateful for the incredible work done by those on the front line during this global pandemic. We asked some of our friends to sing this song with us to help an organization that we feel a great admirationDoctors without Borders. In a moment that at times it can seem that ‘the world is running out’, we thank all the health workers, first responders and essential workers who are helping so many people in need. Please, stay home, take care of yourself (and don’t ever go, as requested the song!)”, have expressed both the canadian JP as the american Julia.

Both artists, along with Sony Music Entertainment, will donate all of the benefits of video to MSF, which treats patients suffering from coronavirus, offers health education and support to mental health, and provides training to take vital measures of control of infections in health care centers around the world.