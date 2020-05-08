There are many tragedies that you have had to overcome Dove Cameron in his life, including the suicide of his father (when the actress was just 15), and the death of two of his best friends: Christina Grimmie (former star of ‘The Voice’ who was murdered by one of their fans) and Cameron Boyce (whose autopsy revealed that he died of a seizure caused by the epilepsy that I suffered).

The actor of 20 years, he lived many adventures together Dove in the filming of the films of the successful saga of Disney, that is why we struggle to think of a new film without the presence of Boyce (who in the tapes played to Carlos, the son of Cruella de Vil). And, apparently, the performer of the song ‘So Good’ it has also put to question the future of ‘Descendants’ without their beloved friend.

What do you think about Dove Cameron to make more movies ‘the Descendants’ without Cameron Boyce?

‘I don’t love the idea of doing it without CameronI do not know what would be the plot and I don’t know how it would be. But I also love the franchise and I love its director (Kenny Ortega), to Disney and the cast. I loved that time of my life. There is nothing that can say for sure, but definitely I can say that it is not out of the question’, he recognized the pop star in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, which made it very clear that he would like to return to give life to Evil in another film of the saga but, at the same time, will be greatly missed at Boyce.