What was Amanda Bynes, teen star whose career was destroyed by drugs? [Vídeo]

Amanda Bynes? The star of Nickelodeon’s jump to fame in the early 2000 triumphed in the cinema with titles such as Big Fat Liar, A dream for her (What a Girl Wants) or She is the boy (Shes the Man), and won critical and box office in 2007 when she played Penny Pingleton in the musical Hairspray. But in 2010, said goodbye to the interpretation with his latest role in Rumors and lies (Easy To–a goodbye before time precipitated by conflicts with the authorities, mental problems and consumption of drugs.

opening account Instagram. And although for the moment only has 4 publications, their fans are hoping that this return of the californian to their 33 years old also assume your back to the screens. Yes, let’s not forget that after their treatment and rehabilitation, the actress continues to under the legal guardianship of their parents –at least until August of 2020.” data-reactid=”28″>But now, 9 years later, Amanda reappeared with a new look and opening account of Instagram. And although for the moment only has 4 publications, their fans are hoping that this return of the californian to their 33 years old also assume your back to the screens. Yes, let’s not forget that after their treatment and rehabilitation, the actress continues to under the legal guardianship of their parents –at least until August 2020.

The Heart Truth / CC BY-SA 2.0“data-reactid=”29″>Image CC: The Heart Truth / CC BY-SA 2.0

