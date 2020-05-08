What will become of the protagonists of ‘Big Bang Theory’?

This Sunday ended one of the series with more experience in the television, because it lasted more than 11 years on the air, but everything has an end and the question is: What will become of the the protagonists of ‘Big Bang Theory’?

The first chapter of the successful series was broadcast in 2007 and best of all, it is that has kept the characters from the beginning, that is to say, the protagonists of the cast has been the same since the beginning.

Rumor had it that there would be more seasons, but the protagonist of the series ‘Sheldon Cooper’ he did not renew his contract, by which the series had to be cancelled.

The fate of the protagonists will be very different, the majority will continue his career in the cinema.

‘Sheldon Cooper’

Jim Parson, better known as ‘Sheldon Cooper’, he decided to change the television from the film and has already worked on some projects, for example, its participation in the tape ‘Extremely Wicked, Schockingly Evil and Vile’based on the life of Ted Bundy.

Here the actor goes from being a recognized physical a detective who investigates the case of one of the serial killers known in the world. So even we will see a ‘Sheldon Cooper’, but in a very different role.

‘Bernadette’

Which has several projects in the door is Melissa Rauch or ‘Bernadette Rostenkowski’because the beautiful actress has not only signed up to participate in ‘The Laundromat’, the new film from Steven Soderbergh, but also has joined the cast of the Showtime series ‘Black Monday’.

‘Amy’, ‘Rajesh’ and ‘Penny’

Me Bialik (Amy Farrah), Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh Ramayan) and Kaley Cuoco (Penny) will work as dubbing actors, then let us remember that it already has a path in it. For example Cuoco will give voice to Harley Quinn in the new animation series that prepares DC.

For his part Bialik will be The B. O. O. T. H. in ‘The Inspector Chronicles’ and Nayyar will give a voice to Guy Diamond in ‘Troll 2’.

‘Howard’ and ‘Leonard’

However, not all of them will be in the cinema or television, because of that flat do not have news on any future plans are Simon Helberg and Johnny Galeck (Howard Wolowitz and Leonard Hofstadter respectively) those who have not taken a decision fixed of what they will do after the series.

This is so despite the recognition of the program, unfortunately, came to an end and now the actors who worked in it for over 11 years, will have to look for new projects, but surely none of the protagonists of ‘Big Bang Theory’ will be able to have the success with the series.