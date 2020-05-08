Who is the guy that appears in the final scene of Avengers Endgame?

If you have not seen Avengers: Endgamethis is a note that contains one of the spoilers of the film. But, once you’ve seen, you can be very useful, as it alludes to a character appearing briefly in the final scene of the film, and the vast majority of the public does not recognize. Here you disclose your identity.

The penultimate scene of Avengers: Endgameat the end of the film, is the funeral of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), it takes place in a house next to a lake, where he lived with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and her young daughter. The funeral is attended by all the heroes and main characters that appear in the film.

The camera moves between the group of superheroes present and just before the image is focus on Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt), the camera shows a young teenager, although it is not easy to identify. What is a mutant of the X-Men? What an intruder has sneaked into the funeral?

According to the Website Polygon, this mysterious young boy is Harley Keener (Ty Simpkins), the child that Tony Stark protected and made friend in the film Iron Man 3 (2013). Of course, it has been six years, so Harley is no longer a child but a teenager who attends the funeral of Tony Stark, to present him their respects.

As you will recall, in Iron Man 3 Tony Stark is isolated in Tennessee, with their armor damaged and suffering from post-traumatic stress after the events of the battle of New York, as seen on The Avengers (2012). It is Harley who helps Tony to get the equipment with which to repair his suit of Iron Man.



The appearance of Harley Keener at the funeral of Tony Stark is a nice detail of part of Avengers: Endgame, as it suggests that both characters kept contact all these years.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on April 26, 2019.