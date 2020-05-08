Why is it worthwhile to keep an eye on Noah Cyrus at the Corona Capital 2019?

Within the huge poster that the Crown Capital introduced us to its tenth anniversary, there were some names that caught the attention. For there in the midst of artists like Interpol, The Strokes, Weezer and Two Door Cinema Club (to name only a few), maybe you’ve encountered with Noah Cyrus. And the question is: does this woman have something to do with the controversial Miley Cyrus? Well, yes, it has everything to do because they are sisters.

But beyond being a family of Miley and daughter of the popular country singer, Billy Ray Cyrus, this lady has much more to offer. That is why here we tell you why you should not miss their show at the festival. One might think that it would be hanging of the famous last name that it takes to get into the music on a whim (not to be left behind and, because, of course, should come in the blood), but the reality is something completely different. Noah Cyrus began in the world of entertainment thanks to the action, but also had the concern you begin to compose their own songs.

Although it does not deny its roots in the pop and pure up to the country, Noah decided to lean by the growing wave of artists who are getting into rhythms more soft and experimental as the electro-pop, R&B, soul and even folk. After completing his effervescent career as an actress and appear in Hannah Montana, Gake no ue no Ponyo and Just Like Pill, in 2016, decides that was the perfect time to finally launch.

It was in the same year in which he premiered “Make Me (Cry)” in collaboration with producer and rapper Labrinth (who recently created the original music from the popular HBO series, Euphoria). This was the track that defined by where you would go to your sound, blending her sweet voice with beats and soft synths interesting. In addition to carry it by the path that later puliría, put it on the map, and immediately gained press attention. There were even some brave people who compared it to his sister, but as you will be able to give an account, have nothing to do.

After the success they got with “Make Me (Cry), Noah does not aflojaría step and would continue releasing singles that thrilled his audience to listen to their debut album. “Stay Together” –a song much slower and full of truthful lyrics–, next to the bustling and dizzying”I’m Stuck”, they would only be the tip of the iceberg for what was to come.

The September 22, 2017, the singer (which at that time was just 17 years old) he pulled in digital platforms “Again”, a song in collaboration with the controversial and deceased rapper XXXTentacion, in which Noah Cyrus (in addition to singing in a tone very similar to that of Florence Welch) decides to explore other types of rhythms and sounds as the trap mixed with beats electronics a little more friendly to the listener.

It is here where the youngest of the Cyrus proved that theirs theirs was not to stagnate in one sound only, and therefore in the comfort zone. By the end of 2017 and a bit under pressure on the part of mr. Billy Ray (who said that was his favorite singer of the moment), Noah recorded along with the singer-songwriter of folk, Jake Bugg, the song “Waiting”, which appears on the latest studio album of the british, Hearts That Strain.

Here both they tried to get rid of the perception that the world had on them and was encouraged to compose something that surprised the world; that is to say, a beautiful love ballad where the young voices of Cyrus and Bugg fuse next to a section of scenery that, at times, steals the protagonism to deliver the best duet they have done in their short careers.

The music industry was pending, and after two years of throwing some songs, on the 21st of September 2018 came out on all sides their debut EP, Good Cry, a material that had only six tracks but that grabs you from the start. This is a journey filled with guitars, R&B, great vocal performances and a faultless production. In a few words, a delight to listen to on a calm day.

For this album he worked with various artists, among them, the singer and songwriter of Maryland, Gallant, in “Mad At You” and a collaboration quite interesting with the now super famous LP with which he composed “Punches”. Just a day after it came out Good Cry, Noah Cyrus would begin his first tour of the united States, filling the majority of the venues that he visited during two months.

In these last years has remained in the spotlight and moving on the same line, to collaborate and to be enriched by the other. And the truth is that it has not stopped, since then he has been singing with MØ on “We Are”, “Chasing Colors” next to Marshmelloin addition to launch some simple powerful as the heartbreaking “July” and “Lonely”, which shows the enormous vocal range that he has and that it can also do great things with a guitar, piano, or accompanied subtly by a choir.

In A nutshell, Noah Cyrus has a proposal extremely interesting, in that only uses his tender voice as the perfect common thread of the different sounds and expressions, moving between the trap and the soul to the R&B or folk, making us see that she is a versatile singer and, thanks to the youth (it has only 19 years old) not afraid to go all-out to compose what you want and above all, does not seek that the pigeonholed into a single genrea true artists in the sense of the word.

If after reading all this we convinced them to see this lady live, and have the urge to listen to the interesting proposal that brings, remember that Noah Cyrus will be presented to the 16 November from 3:40 to 4:10 in the afternoon on the main stage at the Corona Capitalfor arriving early and can enjoy a set full of songs sweet and ideal to start this enormous musical celebration.