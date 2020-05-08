Why is praising Shailene Woodley Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon?

Throughout his short but prolific career, the actress Shailene Woodley he has had the opportunity to surround yourself with stars of the stature of George Clooney, Willem Dafoe, Eva Green or Joseph Gordon-Levitt. However, until the successful series of the HBO Big Little Lies crossed his path he had never before felt such admiration for any its peers as it does now Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Is more, the young man was considered very lucky to be able to share set of the shoot with some women who, according to her, many years have been completely changing the rules of the game and paving the way for the new generations.

“Have transformed the industry for women and continue to do so for actresses like me or Zoë (Kravitzwe can have the freedom to express ourselves and develop ourselves in an environment that we do not classify as a minority, or that devalue our worth by reasons of gender,” he said recently in an interview granted to the magazine Psychologies.

Despite major advances that have occurred in recent years, the protagonist of Divergent is forced to recognize that there is still much more to achieve in the pursuit of equality, as, for example, leaving notably a production with a female cast as ‘BLL’ it has been a success.

“It is enough to mention the gender. The people referred to Big Little Lies as ‘a series starring five women’, but we never say: ‘you Have done a series starring five men, what well’. That perfectly sums up the point in which we now find ourselves. I want to fight for something and not use as a claim. I want that to be the norm, and what will be, but we still have ahead a long way to go”, he explained at another point in the conversation.

