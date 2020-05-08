Will run in the CDMX to give away tickets to the Grand Prix of Mexico

October

16, 2019



2 min read





The mexican driver Sergio Pérez will become a driver of Uber the next 18 October, and will be running through the streets of the mexican capital to give away tickets Grand Prix of Mexico 2019to the users that day to use the platform.

This is an activation that will make Uber as the official sponsor of the Grand Prix of Mexico. As part of the promotion strategy, the Sunday 13 of October of this year, the pilot wrote on his Twitter account that he was interested in joining the team of Uber and requested requirements.

Minutes later, the carrier mobility is provided by the data and invite you to register to start the process of recruitment, which was approved without complications. “Uber had to invite the best mexican driver to register and to verify that only the best drivers meet the filters of validation of the platform,” said Nicholas Mamboury, director of marketing of the company.

If you want that Sergio Perez drive your Uber while traveling and attending the Grand Prix of Mexico, the only thing you have to do is open the app, go to the user profile and select ‘promotions’. After you select the option to ‘add’ a promotion and enter the code ‘UberConCheco’, and finally asks for an UberX between 10:00 and 12:00 on the 18th of October. ¡Fasten your seat belts and enjoy your trip!

With Expansion information.