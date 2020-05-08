WTF! You won’t believe the name that Zooey Deschanel will put your daughter

When we are small many dream to give our young daughters the names of our favorite characters, like Aurora, Jasmine, Belle, or any other inspired on some fairy tale, but still socially acceptable.

However, there are people who carry this a little further, and dare to name your children as things, or even animals. The latter, precisely, was what they did Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik.

Yes, we know, are a couple of artists, hipsters, super creative, always has the mind walk, but this time it was a little far away.

Deschanel and Pachenik visited this Tuesday the set of Today Show, where both took the opportunity to reveal the unexpected and unusual name they gave to their first daughter.

Let’s hope that they are ready to read this… Your daughter is called Elsie Otterwhich , in perfect Spanish comes to be, exactly, Elsie Otter.

Yes, I Otter!

“We really liked the name Elsie, and in addition to the two we adore otters”, they said to all those present. “They are very sweet, and are also smart. They use tools… they hold hands while they sleep. There are wonderful things about otters. They are amazing animals”

Mmmm… Oh, Ok!

Now we suspect that the future Elsie Otter could develop an addiction unhealthy for the fish, molluscs, and anything else in the marine world that inhabit its tocayas otters.

