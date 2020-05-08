During an interview, Johnny Gargano opened the door to the return of Seth Rollins on NXT.

A couple of days ago, Johnny Gargano was interviewed by the Mirror. In this interview, he spoke about a couple of very interesting topics. A topic he said was the return of Charlotte Flair and Finn Balor at NXT. Gargano is also provided which fighter you would like to come back to have a battle of former Champions of NXT, the fighter contributed by Gargano was Seth Rollins.

Well, that [Finn Balor] it did not work well for me by the way. In regards to the guys, I’m going to shoot the moon here and look for Seth Rollins. I’d love to see it return. If Seth Rollins is free any Wednesday and wants to come, feel free to Seth, come on. I listened to his promo from Raw where he said that there would be an NXT or Johnny Gargano without him. If he feels this way , you can feel free to come on Wednesday, at any time

During the transmission of NXT during this past Wednesday, we were able to see as Gargano changed his attire, music, entrance and titantron full giving it a touch darker to his character, as did his wife, Candice LeRae, a couple of weeks ago. Currently, it is unknown which will be the next rivalry for Johnny Gargano after defeating finally to Tommaso Ciampa, but it seems that they are focusing on developing the characters of Gargano and LeRae.

