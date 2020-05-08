Your attitude and fighting spirit were not compared

The number 54 in the world, Ajla Tomljanovic, has sent a message of tribute to Maria Sharapova on Twitter, sending his thanks for being able to face the Russian player recently removed two times in the last few months.

Congrats @MariaSharapova on an incredible career 🤗 I Was very happy that I got to share the court with you twice in the last few months. Your attitude and fighting spirit throughout your whole career was unmatched and will def be missed 👏🏽 — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) February 29, 2020

Maria Sharapova withdrew on February 26, after a career of legendary during which he won 5 Grand Slams, becoming at the same time an example for many aspiring young tennis players.

“The tennis he showed me the world, and showed me what it was made of. This is how I tried and how I measured my growth. And so, in whatever you choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, we will still be pressing.

I will continue to climb. I will continue to grow, ” Sharapova wrote to her fans worldwide on social networks. Ajla Tomljanovic met Maria Sharapova for the first time in December of 2019 in the exhibition tournament of Abu Dhabi, where the Russian got the straight sets win (6/4 7/5).

Its second meeting took place a month after, during the exhibition of Kooyong. This time, Tomljanovic triumphed after a tight 6/1 1/6 11/9. The last match of Maria Sharapova before retirement was the defeat of 6/3 6/4 against Donna Vekic in the first round of the Australian Open in 2020.