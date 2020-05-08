your beauty ritual and products preferred

“Beauty is pain” he says Evil Queen your teen daughter, but the actress who plays Evie in the saga Descendants is far from accepting that position. Sofia Carson it is the typical girl millennial who recognizes, from an early age, the importance of health care as a source of beauty. For this young star, “the beauty is in our imperfections”.

Since his rise to fame in 2015, Sofia has captivated the young audience and this year became a Global Ambassador for the Fundación Cultural Latin Grammy. His recent roles featured in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Descendants 3 Disney Channel, which has been disciplined to always look great in front of the cameras.

However, does not seem to share the obsession for make-up and the afeites that has Eviehis famous character. On the contrary, likes to be fresh and simple, although he admits that you should always have the lips perfectly lined and painted.

The actress likes her look natural and fresh, but always noted for his look and his smile

To take care of the face

The actress is very strict with the ritual of retiring the makeup. Never goes to bed without removing all make-up carefully. Cleaning your skin is an important issue. And to ensure the effect, it uses the facial scrub instant Goop by Juice Beauty ($125).

A few times a week, supplementing the cleaning of your face with the Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque of Kiehl’s (39.93) and before applying makeup, prepare your skin with the Magic Cream of Charlotte Tilbury (119.82)that provides the proper hydration and –of course!– never forget your sunscreen SPF 100.













Sofia exfoliates and hydrates your skin with their two favorite products

The hair, part of your identity

Is the owner of a mane of dark neat and brilliant, often collect in a ponytail that has become part of his personal stamp. So much importance is given to the care of your hair as to your skin, and has commented that it is a enthusiastic line of nutritious Kérastasethat ensures the shine and health that requires your hair.

In the entertainment industry, the hair is subjected to elements that damage, that’s why Sofia includes in its routine products to repair, condition and deeply hydrate your hair

Lips protagonists

Sofia has declared on several occasions that it is not the friend of the excesses in the makeup. He likes his look natural and fresh but always noted for his look and his smile. It has a long lashesbut he says he can’t live without a good mask, such as the Dior’s Pump N’ Volume ($14.98).

In what he admits that he likes to experiment with the lip, that are usually used in strong colors and solid as the Ruby Woo of Mac ($23) or shade to a more neutral level as Charlotte Tilbury’s Lipstick in Penelope Pink (49.45).

You can ignore any detail, but never their lip that looks perfectly lined

The tone of blue hair and the obsession with beauty that has his famous character Disneythat seems not to have left more sequel in this young actress that every day show your talent and simplicity, and, especially, its desire to open up a successful road in the world of entertainment and fashion, where she has also demonstrated its sensitivity fashionista.