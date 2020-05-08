Zooey Deschanel being sued by his former representative – News series

The company that will represent the actress between 1996 and 2013 has filed a lawsuit against the protagonist of ‘New Girl’.

Seven Summits, a company that until 2013 he was in charge of representing Zooey Deschanel, has filed a lawsuit against the actress of 35 years, according to reports Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication cited above, the company’s Seven Summits Pictures & Management filed the lawsuit against the actress Wednesday before the Superior Court of Los Angeles. The entity has manifested in the demand that corresponds to the 10 percent of the earnings of the actress for all entertainment activities that you perform, and while it clarifies that after completing the contract with Deschanel had received commission payments for the work of the actress in the series New Girl, the flow of money stopped when the company demanded fees for the website Hello Giggles.

The company plaintiff asserts, in addition, who has represented Deschanel “since 1996, when she was an actress unknown, until 2013, at which time she was one of the actresses most famous in the world, singer nominated for a Grammy and co-founder of the successful web of entertainment Hellogiggles.com“.

“As an excuse, Deschanel argues that the signature on the agreement is not hers, a claim that is false, as indicated by the fact that Deschanel has in fact paid commissions according to what indicates that agreement for many years”, continues the legal text. Before this, there has been still no response from Deschanel or by their representatives today.