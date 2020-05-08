Zooey Deschanel explained why he called his daughter like an animal savagely tender (+ Video)

Seven months ago ago, Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenikthey became parents and welcomed into the world a beautiful baby girl. But apparently they were rather like having a furry pet, because only that can explain the strange name that we put into the small…

Oh Elsie Otter!

If you are not very familiar with the English, as we told you a few months ago, “otter” means “otter” in Spanish.

Deschanel and Pechanik put an Otter of a second name to his daughter, thing that caught the attention of many who did not understand it is strange decision. Why what did they do? The protagonist of New Girl visited the set of the show Ellen DeGeneres this Thursday, and took the opportunity to explain to the comedian the reasons behind your first and most important decision of mother.

“We think Elsie is like, a name classic. Many people have grandmothers and aunts called Elsie… And then think as, you know, the second name can be something wild,” revealed Deschanel to DeGeneres, and also said that both she and her husband feel a great weakness for otters.

And pointed out that what they like the most about these aquatic mammals is that:

1. “They are very tender”.

2. “Playful and fun”.

3. “They are very intelligent.”

Obviously these are all characteristics that you want to have your children… and your dogs also, but who is judging her?

We only hope that the little Elsie Otter does not have a step complicated by the school thanks to his name so particular.

