Zooey Deschanel: who is that girl?





Is the new face of the sitcom of the united States with the series New Girl, we tell you how is the actress that today is a success





Zooey Deschanel

not only is the new girl of the series

New Girl,



it is also the new face of the sitcom of the united States as the fame she smiles.

This series has, since last year, a great success on the screens of north america and from tomorrow, the 22nd, every Tuesday, you will be able to see by Fox. One of the keys seems to be the charismatic Zooey, who plays Jess, a teacher who after finding her boyfriend with another, decides to leave his house.

With his penalties and his odd personality in tow, will come to the floor where they live, three friends who are looking for a new partner to help pay the bills. To force tears, songs, self-referential and a comment innocent about her friends models, the new girl will they give you the ok to start to live together.

The fame have been coming to this little actress of 32 years, who grew up in a family of workers in the film and that in addition to acting, is a singer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qqojuj1zoU

The father of Zooey is Caleb Deschanel director of photography, nominated five times for an Oscar, which he worked on movies such as

The passion of the Christ



(2004). Her mother is actress Mary Jo Deschanel, whose face may be known to those who followed the cult series

Twin Peaks,



David Lynch (1990). Her sister is Emily Deschanel, the actress protagonist of the series police

Bones.



In that environment, where the cameras and the industry of Hollywood were very present, Zooey grew up and began to love acting. His first role was at the age of 17 in the north american series

The secrets of Veronica



(1997). Two years later he got a role on the big screen in the film

Mumford



(1999), and that was when he decided to leave the university and get fully into the performance. Other films in which he participated were:

Almost famous



(2000),

The Good Girl,



(2002) where he acted along with





Jennifer Aniston

;

Girls truth



(2003), where he had his first leading role, and the sweet movie

500 days with her



(2009). But the film that explained more in comedy was

Elf, the elf



(2003) in which he was the lover of the comedian





Will Ferrell

.

Now, the actress plays the success with your hands in the series

The New Girl,



and he also sings! He has already done so in many of his films, as

The New Guy, Bridge to Terabithia, Elf, The Good Life,



and other.

In addition, plays the piano and composes. Currently, usually played with bands such as

The Citizen Bands



and integrates the duo

She & Him



along with musician M. Ward, who already has three albums: “Volume One” “Volume Two” and “A Very She & Him Christmas”.

Check out this video in which the

New Girl



he sings along with his new friends.

Do you like it?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2okqt9vHv8

Of japa

New girl



it is a success in the united States, will have to see if it happens here the same. For now, and so that you have more to Zooey, here’s a video that features 10 things you may not know it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNifin-ID7k