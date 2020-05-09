10 comedies of absurd that you can see on Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, and more | Entertainment

Lands as you can
In this list of films of silly humor nor could miss Lands as you can, a classic in the comedy that you can enjoy at Amazon Prime Video.
This film is a parody of the disaster movies that were a trend in the cinema of the late 70’s. In particular, its script is based on the tape Zero Hour! premiered in 1957.
In Lands as you travel aboard a flight that is part of The los Angeles heading to Chicago. Among the passengers (what’s more peculiar) is Ted Striker, a former fighter pilot who, after fighting in the Vietnam war, has panic to fly, but his ex-girlfriend is a stewardess on the plane and have the hope of getting it back. You will have to overcome their fears and take charge of the plane when the pilots and the rest of the region suffers a food poisoning after the dinner.
The film is directed by David Zucker, Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahamswith a cast of actors composed by Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen, Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves, Robert Stack, Lorna Patterson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Stephen Stucker.
- Title: Land it as you can (Airplane!)
- Release date: 1980
- Duration: 88 minutes
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Austin Powers: The spy who me achuchó
The following comedy absurd that we recommend is Austin Powers: The spy who me achuchó. This is the second film of this trilogy that parodies spy movies so popular in the decade of the 60’s and 70’s, which became a huge success in our country largely thanks to the dubbing of Florentino Fernandez.
In the tape, we follow the adventures of Austin Powers, a secret agent of the 60 which, after being frozen, wakes up in the 90’s. Dr. Evil, a villain who tries to dominate the world, go back to 1969 to steal the sexual power of Austin, and the spy must travel in time to recover it and prevent your enemy from destroying the world.
Austin Powers: The spy who me achuchó is directed by Jay Roach and starring Mike Myerswith a cast Heather Graham, Seth Green, Verne Troyer, Robert Wagner, Mindy Sterling and Michael York.
- Title: Austin Powers: The spy who me achuchó (Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me)
- Release date: 1999
- Duration: 91 minutes
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Dumb and dumber
Sure, when speaking of comedies, the absurd, one of the films that first comes to mind is Dumb and dumber.
The plot introduces us to two friends: Lloyd, a driver of a limousine, and Harry, who works in the transportation of pets. Both have one feature in common: they are incredibly stupid. Lloyd falls in love with a girl who is left forgotten a briefcase full of money at the airport, and the two friends embark on a crazy journey to get it back.
The film is directed by Peter Farrelly with a cast composed of Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly, Mike Starr and Charles Rocket.
- Title: dumb and dumber (Dumb and Dumber)
- Release date: 1994
- Duration: 106 minutes
- Platform: Netflix