10 photos show the natural beauty of Cobie Smulders

itCobie Smuldersour canadian favorite, meets 36-year-old! And it seems that the time does not pass by it.

The actress How I met your mother looks like in 2005, the year in which he began to interpret to the journalist Robin Scherbatskyin the successful american comedy.

Now give life to Maria Hill in Avengers: Infinity War and the spectators can’t believe how beautiful it looks. Captive to its 591 thousand million followers on Instagram with photos without makeup and in a bikini.

Despite its popularity, the life of Cobie Smulders remains a mystery to many. To celebrate her birthday, we present to you some data that maybe desconocías about it.

1. Cobie Smulders he was born in Vancouver, Canadaon April 3 , 1982. Her full name is Jacoba Francisca Maria, was named in honor of one of his aunts.

2. When I was a child I dreamed to devote himself to the marine biology or medicinto, but the performance came to life during their high school years: she starred in various school productions, and he knew that was his destiny.

3. She started modeling during his teenage years up to march in cities such as New York, Paris, Milan and Tokyo, but the actress ensures that hated the experience.

4. Appeared in Smallville and Jeremiahbut your first permanent role was in the television series Veritas’. Since 2012, plays Maria Hill in The Avengers.

5. He currently resides in Los Angeles along with his partner, the comedian Taram Killam. Contrary to her character Robin Scherbatsky, has two children and “loves more than anything in the world.”

6. It was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 25, when I recorded the third season of How I met your mother. Underwent surgeries for two years.

7. Defines herself as a woman competitive. She loves running and is an avid reader. Look in our gallery, the photos that show your beauty the 36 years.

