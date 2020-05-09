A user on Reedit explained why the mother of Howard in ‘Big Bang Theory’ never existed

Warner Bros. Pictures



With the end of The Big Bang Theory(TBBT) ended an era for the geeks committed to the sitcoms. However, the outcome does not preclude that the fans put to the test your creativity to create subplots that never came to happen.

As was the case of the user Pick 234 in Reedit, who chose to delve into a character in specific and “disprove” his existence at all: the mom of Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg).

According to Pick, the mrs. Wolowitz (played by the late Carol Ann Susi) is not more than a creation of your own Howard, who apparently is prone to schizophrenia, suffer from social anxiety and is also fond of magic tricks.

Pick explains that Howard uses his knowledge of the ventriloquist so that his alleged mother interact with him and other people… and yes, that includes Stuart (Kevin Sussman).

The fans of the series have been heckled to Pick, reminding him of the loving relationship that Stuart had with the mother of “Howie” in some chapters, he even reiterated that they were going to live together.

The user alluded to reply to the above, that Stuart “is also not the most emotionally stable”, and that could be discovered to Howard and following the game, all in exchange for a good roof to live.

Even so, the discrepancies are the order of the day: just remember the wedding of Howard and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) where we clearly see a lady from behind ready to deliver to your shoot. Pick is still holding at that point that the good Howie was able to hire a double to hold your “mentirilla godly”.

Finally, Pick explains that when Howard finds some emotional stability, she decides to “let go” to his mother, announcing his death: thus closes a cycle and is ready to lead a life that is fairly normal on the side of Bernadette.

Although at that stage exposes an interesting facet, you must remember that the death of the mother of Howard obeyed to pay tribute to Carol Ann Susi, who died in 2014 while filming TBBT was still standing.

There are many errors that this user Reedit do not take into account, and although up to the series Young Sheldon proof of the existence of mrs. Wolowitz actress Pamela Adlon, what was said by this fan does not cease to be a sub-plot interesting.

What do you think about this peculiar theory?, do you have your own argument alternate about TBBT worthy of a scriptwriter for hollywood stars? It tell us in the comments (or véndela to any producer… you never know)!

