Actress Mandy Moore is visiting in Ecuador

The singer and actress american Mandy Moore is visiting in Ecuador. As was announced in a publication that you made in your account Instagram the past 23 of December of 2019.

The actress of films like ‘A walk to remember’ (‘A walk to remember’) and ‘License to Wed’ (‘Until the cure do us part’) shared a photo in which it is located together with her husband, the also singer and composer Taylor Goldsmith. Both perch on a sign Quito located in the Park Itchimbíain the The Historic City Centre.

The picture accompanying the following text “we’re here! Enjoying a cultural day (and acclimation) in Quito before embarking on adventures in the mountains.”

The publication has hundreds of comments followers ecuador Moore in that show his joy for his arrival in the country. In addition to the messages you want to have fun a lot and you mentioned that Quito it is considered one of the most beautiful cities of Latin america.

Until this Thursday, December 26, 2019, the postal shared by Moore on Instagram has more than 32 000 I like.