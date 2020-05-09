Adriana Lima designed her first collection for Puma inspired by the boxing

A gym from the late 70′, a ring, a pair of gloves… Welcome to the club Lima! This place is the space to which it has been moved by the model Adriana Lima to imagine how it would be his first collection of sports and that since November 1 has moved from the imaginary to the reality of the hand of Puma. The collection Adriana Lima x Puma it is inspired in the 18 years that the model takes to climb to the ring. And each one of their garments and shoes are designed for women with strength, courage and heart, they pursue their goals.

“To be able to have a collection of his own has been a dream come true. My relationship with Puma it has been extremely collaborative, not only because I’ve been the image of several of their collections, but also launching my own” explains the model. “I was inspired by the boxing retro, as this sport has been my passion, and I chose four of my favorite colors to bring to life in this collection: the grey, the red, the black and the white. I have been working tirelessly with the design teams Puma to make sure that everything was perfect, every point, every detail, every material. I hope that all the world will love what we have created, as it has been made with a lot of care and affection”.

Puma

Adriana Lima knows what prompts a garment to wear in the ring that’s why the pieces in the collection are 100% technical but with an urban edge. Adriana Lima x Puma includes: the bra of THE Always Ready Bra, great support, perfect for training sessions and with a ventilation system through the insertion of layers of mesh which improve the breathability; the mesh TO Tight, which feature a design of high waist, a compression system for areas that require it deforms specific and are made with a fabric lined with mesh to improve breathability and have a rear pocket.

The favorite apparel of Adriana is the hoodie THE Hoodie, cut in a cropped and acronyms TO which we give the more personal touch. Complete the collection with a line of accessories boxing: socks that reach to the knee; training gloves with cut out details to laser, glossy finish and an insertion of silk to the toughest of workouts; and a cap that can be worn both in the gym and on the street.

Puma

Adriana Lima also wanted to reinvent some of her favorite pieces of the brand. For example, the LQD CELL Shatter XT AT, a training shoe that features a excellent system for breathability and a midsole LQD CELL that contributes to stability. The novelty: two different finishes, one with mesh inserts and another with a mix of leather and suede.

Puma

