Adriana Lima is designing a collection of apparel and sneakers for Puma

Related news

Club Lima is officially opened with the presentation of the first collection designed jointly by Puma and Adriana Lima, a line of clothing and training shoes with a great influence on the world of boxing and urban style. Printed with retro-elements protruding above the tones of black and gray, as well as on the technical material used in the different models. The shoes of this collection are not only perfect for the gym, but that easily can be moved to the street when it is convenient.

Boxing is a key element in the life of Adriana, a sport that has accompanied over 18 years. There is where he found the inspiration for their first collaboration as a designer with Puma, a collection that not only takes you to give the best of itself on a technical level, but is also an aesthetic complement. The collection has its own touch and reflects your life and your heart because that has worked hard to make sure that everything is perfect and to your height.

“To be able to have a collection of his own has been a dream come true. My relationship with Puma has been extremely collaborative, not only because I’ve been the image of several of their collections, but also launching my own”, said Adriana Lima. “I was inspired by the boxing retro, as this sport has been my passion, and I chose four of my favorite colors to bring to life in this collection: the grey, the red, the black and the white. I hope that all the world will love what we have created, as it has been made with a lot of care and affection”.

READ MORE: Apply makeup like Adriana Lima: all the keys Slippers of the new collection.



The collection has been designed thinking of the strong women who lead their life with the heart. All the pieces of the collection have been created to be 100% technical, but with a touch urban, which makes them perfect for moving out of ring to the streets.

This new collection includes some of the favorite pieces of the brand re-imagined by Adriana as, for example, the LQD CELL Shatter XT THE. For this collection, these training shoes feature a geometric design innovativean excellent system for breathability and a midsole LQD CELL that contributes to stability. In addition, this new model comes with two different finishes, one with mesh inserts and one with a mix of leather and suedeto choose the one that best adapts to each style.

New meshes designed by Puma and Adriana Lima.



In terms of the clothingthis collection also includes the new bra The Always Ready Bra, great support, perfect for training sessions and with a ventilation system, through the insertion of layers of mesh, to enhance breathability; the tights THE Tight, which feature a design of high waist, a compression system for areas that require it specifically, a fabric-lined with mesh to enhance breathability and a back pocket for storage. And, without a doubt, the favorite apparel of Adriana, the sweatshirt with hood The Hoodie, a garment with a large hood, a cut out cropped and short to give it a more personal touch.

This collection is complemented with a line of accessories including socks, that reach to the knee; training gloves with cut out details to laser, glossy finish and an insertion of silk to the toughest of workouts; and a cap that can be worn both in the gym and on the street.

The new collection is available worldwide from 1 November in puma.com and in selected stores around the world.

[Más información: Mery Turiel ha encontrado las zapatillas ‘low cost’ que serán tendencia esta temporada]