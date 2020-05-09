After 18 years, Mandy Moore returns to sing “Only Hope”

Notimex

The u.s. Mandy Moore shared the moment where he plays in an acoustical way, to the side of her husband, the theme Only Hope, remembered for being part of the tape, A Walk to Remember, the singer starred in in 2002.

“Thank you for spending your Sunday with us. It’s fun to play some old songs. Sending our love to all of you for the coming week and to John Prine, which will recover soon . We’ll see you here next week,” wrote the composer in his account of Instagram, who took the opportunity to send good wishes for the health of the country singer John Prine by his critical state because of COVID-19, and who would pass away shortly.

The new interpretation took place during a live broadcast of the social network of Moore accompanied by the guitar of her husband, the musician Taylor Goldsmith, which led to the joy of her fans remember that scene from the tape where Moore, in the character of Jamie sings in a work of his school, and he kisses her for the first time with Landon, played by Shane West.

Only Hope was previously released by the band Switchfoot in 1999, however Mandy was in charge of the popularization of the topic thanks to A Walk to Remember. Also the interpreter is launched in 2020 with the album ” Silver Landings after 11 years of absence in the recording studios when he performed “Amanda Leigh” in 2009.