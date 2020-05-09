After the separation, Laurita Fernandez confessed her love for Nico Cabré: “I love Him, beyond being together or not”

The separation of Laurita Fernández and Nicolás Cabré it was one of the ruptures of the year and was in the middle of the quarantine of the coronaviruses, although there are those who think that the crisis began long before that.

On the reason for the break, there has been a variety of versions, until it spoke of an e-mail address of the gentleman toward his former partner, where he said that he was sorry how he had given the outcome between them.

Now, in his singleness, Laurita spends his hours confined in your department and interacting with their followers, who did not let a question demanding.

The question of his fans was if you would come back with the

actor and father of Rufina, and this answered the ex Dancing for a Dream.

“Isn’t there already chanches of

come back with Nico?”, he inquired about the follower.

“Nico I love him beyond being together or not. And we wish you the best”replied the actress.

Some days ago, the dancer had said something similar in a statement to The Angels of the Morning: “Honestly, this has to do with us. With that we were desencontrados, there is a lot a lot a love, but also have a lot of self-love and that is good because we know that is what every one wants. When that is not coinciding, for ways of dealing with it, it is better to take a distance”.

The couple had an affair that lasted two years and met while doing the musical Sugar. With the passage of time the relationship was strengthened but with the quarantine, all finished.

The analysis of Angel De Brito

The dating of Laurita Fernandez (29) and Nicolás Cabré (40) finished. Many might think that the actor and the dancer went from 100 to 0. Working together in all projects, be super lovers, and accomplices to the separation without scales. Order for the love story that lasted for two years. And who is better in that Angel de Brito to speak of one dating?

The rumor of crisis that began to ring in the summer and a trip of it to New York in the company of a friend, they ended up making think that this was simply a rumor.

However, the pandemic of Covid – 19 was announced, the social isolation, preventive and mandatory is confirmed and the break of a pipe in the department of the blonde led them to share the quarantine. But that also ended. And that was when we decided to split up. Even when they had a house together in construction and that will lead to another controversy.