Amanda Bynes abused drug because I wanted to lose weight

Amanda Bynes, renowned actress of films like “A girl in trouble” (2006) and “What a girl wants” (2003), is honest about his difficult years away from the cameras and his “dark world” after becoming addicted to drugs.

In an interview with Paper Magazine, Bynes confirmed that he wants to “re-act”, and in parallel seek to launch their own clothing line. The former teen star, who also participated in the successful tape “tells me” (2010), reflected on when they started to consume drugs and he recalled that he had smoked marijuana at the age of 16.

“Although everyone thought that I was the ‘good girl’, I smoked marijuana since that time,” he said, adding that years later he went on to test substances more strong as MDMA, cocaine and ecstasy.

Even so, he said that with any of these drugs, became addicted, and that only after testing the Adderall (amphetamine) felt that began his fall. Bynes said that he came to this pickup after reading an article in a magazine where they claimed that it served for women to remain thin.

The abuse of this drug became more evident while shooting “it Is said of me.” “I remember being in the trailer and he used to chew tablets of Adderall because I thought I would be higher (…) I bit a lot of them and really was clueless and could not concentrate on my lines,” he said. According to his words, the mixture of not remembering their lines and not being satisfied with his appearance, he ended up causing his retirement from the film, despite the fact that in those years, the media reported that he had been dismissed.

Bynes explained that after “could not bear” their appearance or their “performance”. In addition, he admitted that he suffered depression of “four to six months” after being dressed as a man for his character in “A girl in trouble”.

November 27, 2018 | 10:15 | Written by N. Chin, Emol

In 2010, 24 years old, Bynes retired from acting, and then remained at the fore for his controversial comments on Twitter, in which even launched indirect sexual rapper Drake. With respect to those messages, the actress admitted to being “embarrassed”, and that in that then was in the midst of a world that is very dark and sad.” In the past eight years, the former star of Nickelodeon starred in several episodes of aggression and altercations with the law, due to the consumption of illicit substances, attempts of theft and strange behaviors in public places.

