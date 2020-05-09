Amanda Bynes is recovering thanks to the love

Loading the player…

“This is Paul, my fiancé”. It is as well as starts up the message Amanda Bynes in which ensures that is better. He confesses that it takes a year absolutely recovered along with your partner and ask forgiveness for a crisis that suffered in 2013 -when the actress A dream for her he began to insult different celebrities through the networks-. Some of their victims were Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, Jay-Z and even marriage Obama. “Then I felt very ugly and it was very difficult to express myself”, recognizes in the statement in a video in which he speaks of their addictions. The career of the young man was cut short due to a bipolar disorder and a drug addiction, that ended up leading to a detoxification center. After this episode, a judge decided that your parents were your legal guardians until August of 2020. Now, Amanda must ask permission or expect to comply with the agreement to be married.



