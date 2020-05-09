Amanda Bynes: one of her interviews the most sincere

From a very early age, Amanda Bynes it was a star. His own show on Nickelodeon, roles in different movies and series and a resounding success clung to this actress. However, as she was growing up, the american of 32 years of age he started getting into a lot of problems.

From traffic violations, going through problems with alcohol and drugs, to abuse and runaways have been surrounded and tormented Bynes during the last few years.

In the year 2017 the actress reappeared after four years without giving any signs of life. We made it through the program ” The Lowdown with Diana Madison, in which he revealed that he wore for approximately three years without ingesting any illicit substance and was trying to get back on track again your life.

“I’m going to school, the fashion school FIDM, and I love it. I learned to sew, to make patterns. I want to start a clothing line in the future, so that FIDM help me with that. In addition I do hiking, spinning, and food to the homeless,” said a Bynes renewed.

The former star of Nickelodeon said he would love to return to acting, and in fact revealed that I had several surprises under the sleeve, because I was willing to go back.

“I want to do television, maybe some participations as a guest in shows that I’m a fan. And, in the future, perhaps a show where I will be the protagonist. I hope so,” said the american.

The actress was very honest about all the problems that lived for a few years. One of the biggest controversies was when he published in 2013 through your account Twitter: “I want @Drake murder my vagina”, labeling the rapper.

When questioned about it, Bynes confessed that at that time he was drugged, so it was trying to be funny, and in addition no one could deny the beauty of the singer. He explained that when he wrote “murder my vagina”, it was his way of saying, “man, let’s do it”.

Also, on another occasion he was accused of having copied the look of Blac Chyna, thing that was certain. The actress confessed that yes we stole their manner of dress, since she felt that it was very sexy. He further said that there had been a piercing microdermal because the entrepreneur had one at the time who admitted to being one of your fans.