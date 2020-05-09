Amanda Bynes reappears rehabilitated in the depression, and the drugs | People and Celebrity

In Hollywood, there have been tens the child stars who, after a promising start in the entertainment industry, have seen their future evaporate like smoke. Some of them departed voluntarily, while others were displaced to oblivion for this thankless industry that has not came to them to explain why. But there is a last group which, despite having a career exhausted, are kept constantly on the covers and in the spotlight of the media, not by their performances on the screens, but by their actions outside of them. Amanda Bynes is part of this latter group, the child star fallen on misfortune.

Started his career at the early age of seven years, Bynes was catapulted as the most popular girl in the channel Nikelodeon with the series that would bear his name: The Amanda Show. After several successes on the big screen as Big Fat Liar and A dream for herthe californian, now 32 years old, I began to learn about the international fame and all that it entails. Thus it was that in 2012, the actress who once won five awards, Kids Choice Awards, then began a precipitous drop in that would eclipse all his previous achievements.

Cordon Press‘);”>









enlarge photo

Amanda Bynes and Colin Firth, in the film ‘A dream for it’ (2003). Cordon Press

Illegal possession of drugs, throw in a bong with marijuana from the window of his apartment for the arrival of the police and numerous traffic problems by driving under the influence of narcotic drugs, are only some of the charges that confronted the courts in a few months. This, in addition to the images that caught fire to his trousers at the entrance of your home or in the rasuraba its popular mane blonde, certifying in a way that is too public that something was happening in the life of the young performer.

Finally in 2013, Bynes agreed to be admitted to a detox center and, in December of that same year, his parents obtained legal custody of the artist, who spent the following months under their care. In this way, their years on the screens were back and, in exchange, he would get up a new Amanda determined to get her title as a fashion designer on the Parsons School of Design in New York. The spotlights went down, the paparazis were to follow her down the street and their social networks, used to a great activity, showed a novel silence.

This was the life of the interpreter american during the last four years until last Tuesday, decided to break their isolation in an interview for the magazine Paper. An interview that seeks to clarify what happened during their years lower, and that it symbolises the desire of the interpreter to leave his controversial past behind.

Cordon Press‘);”>









enlarge photo

Amanda Bynes leaving a criminal court in 2013. Cordon Press

As stated by the actress, her fall began in 2006 after the premiere of the film She is the boy. In this the californian played the role of Viola, a teenage girl poses as her brother at school and ends up falling in love with his partner, played by Channing Tatum. “When I saw the movie I entered into a period of depression four to six months because I didn’t like how I looked as a kid,” confesses the actress. “It was an experience superextraña with the one that gave me the downturn,” he adds.

From that moment, the young man who until then had displayed a slender figure and carefree, he began to fix his attention on the shape of your body and in how this looked on the screen. Bynes recalls that when he began to record the film adaptation of Hairspray (2007) saw an article in a magazine that talked about the stimulant drug Adderall as “the new pill to lose weight”, something that immediately caught his attention.

“They all spoke of how many women took to stay skinny, so I said, ‘I have to get one of those,” says the protagonist of What I like about you. It was as well as the child star went to a psychiatrist and pretended to symptoms of Attention Deficit Disorder and Hyperactivity, to get the drug that gradually began to affect his work.

“When I was recording Carte Blanche [en 2010]I remember being in the caravan, chewing tablets of Adderall and not being able to concentrate on my dialogues,” says Bynes. This, added to his insecurities body, ended up out of nerves and the actress gave up the comedy in the middle of the recording. “What you did was unprofessional, the leave as well and leave them with it all hanging when they had already spent so much money”, now supports the interpreter remembers this moment as the beginning of the end.

Months after its outburst, Bynes went to the presentation of the film that protagonizaba next to Emma StoneEasy To, which he ended by throwing into the abyss. “I could not bear my look in that movie and I did not like my performance. After seeing it I was convinced that he should stop acting,” says the californian.

It was as well as the 24-year-old decided to retire from the entertainment industry through a posting on Twitter, something that she herself calls it a mistake to “dumb” caused by the drugs that consumed their time. Without a job and with an uncertain future, the interpreter has found herself “without a purpose in life” and had lost his way. “I had too much free time, so I spent all day smoke”, she reveals. “I really focused on the drugs, and my world became very dark and sad.”

But your turning away from the screens was followed by an unusual activity on their social networks. After several publications with sexual content or criticism direct to other artists in the environment, fans of the actress began to worry about his mental stability. Now, Bynes denies that he had any disorder or problem of bipolarity as it was said in the media, and in its place blame exclusively to the drugs for her erratic behavior. “I’m really embarrassed by the things I said. I can’t go back in time, but if I could, I would. I’m sorry if I hurt someone or if I said lies, because the truth of the awareness, I eats. I feel sad and disgusted”, he admits. “On Twitter, I’ve messed up everything that I’d worked my whole life. (…) [Cada vez que estaba fumada] it was as if an alien had invaded my body”, he adds.

But in spite of all that has lived and the little mercy that we have had the media, Bynes is ready to be re-uploaded to the ring and fight for a new space in the industry. “I am not afraid of the future. I’ve been through the worst, I have come out the other side and I survived, so I feel that here I only have a way to top”, he concludes.